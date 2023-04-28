NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.36.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:NWH.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 298,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,234. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

