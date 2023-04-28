NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 780 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

