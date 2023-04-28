NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,413 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. 751,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

