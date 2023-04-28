NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. 5,272,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,171,002. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

