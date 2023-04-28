NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DMG Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,313. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

