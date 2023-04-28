NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 1.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.27. 970,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,209. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

