NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,730.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 215,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 210,892 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 1,519,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,706. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

