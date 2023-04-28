NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.50. 112,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,818. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

