NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 595 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 5,656,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,257,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

