NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 4.9%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.43 and last traded at $63.96. 207,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 925,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,417,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NovoCure by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
