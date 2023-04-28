NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,697. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
