NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NVEE stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

