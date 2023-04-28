nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $749.84 million-$764.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.59 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NVT traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 1,094,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

