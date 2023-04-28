NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 251.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,795 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $161.19 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.33 and a 200-day moving average of $169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

