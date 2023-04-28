O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.