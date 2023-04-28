Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOX Price Performance

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.86 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

