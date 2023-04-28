Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $8,398,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

