Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,675.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,675.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at $744,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 580,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,021. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.