Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $186.00 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.53.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

