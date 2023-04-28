Oak Thistle LLC Invests $201,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

About PVH



PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.



