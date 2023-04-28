Oak Thistle LLC Invests $232,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH opened at $25.60 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

