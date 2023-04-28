Oak Thistle LLC Invests $238,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,068 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,510 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LUV opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

