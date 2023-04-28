Oak Thistle LLC Invests $267,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.