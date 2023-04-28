Oak Thistle LLC Invests $78,000 in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

