Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

