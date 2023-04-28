Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $234,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

