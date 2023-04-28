Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 466.25 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 468 ($5.84). 173,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 237,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($5.86).
Oakley Capital Investments Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £825.65 million, a PE ratio of 371.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 456.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.17.
Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.46%.
Insider Transactions at Oakley Capital Investments
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
