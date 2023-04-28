Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCIGet Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 466.25 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 468 ($5.84). 173,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 237,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($5.86).

The firm has a market cap of £825.65 million, a PE ratio of 371.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 456.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.46%.

In other news, insider David Till purchased 43,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £196,039.30 ($244,834.89). Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

