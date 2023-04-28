Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCDO. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.24) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,061 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 560 ($6.99) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 783.50 ($9.79).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Down 2.4 %

OCDO stock opened at GBX 500.71 ($6.25) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 380.30 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 989.60 ($12.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -884.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.43.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.