Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Oculis Stock Up 2.5 %

OCS stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

