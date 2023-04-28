Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Oculis Stock Up 2.5 %
OCS stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.95.
Oculis Company Profile
