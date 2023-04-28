OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE:OFG opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

