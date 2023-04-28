Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434,553 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $316,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 76.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 120,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $10.06 on Friday, hitting $323.27. The stock had a trading volume of 572,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.