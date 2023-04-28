Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Olin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Olin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $54.67. 1,661,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

