Olin (NYSE:OLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.40. 3,899,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,731. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 17.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,410,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209,466 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $67,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

