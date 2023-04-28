ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

