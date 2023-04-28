OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OCX opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
OncoCyte Company Profile
Featured Stories
