OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCX opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

