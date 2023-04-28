Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Stock Up 9.1 %

ONDS opened at $0.94 on Friday. Ondas has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $46.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ondas

In other news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 1,103.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 421.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 230,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 126,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 117,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.