OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

OneMain Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. Stephens lifted their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

