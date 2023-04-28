Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 153,425 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 394.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.18. The company had a trading volume of 805,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,211. The firm has a market cap of $281.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

