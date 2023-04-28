Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,617 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 421,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

