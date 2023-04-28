Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 414,962 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vodafone Group Public worth $24,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 867.5% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 1,156,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

