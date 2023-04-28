Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $31,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,774. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

