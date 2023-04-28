Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,771 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $192.74. 204,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average of $202.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.