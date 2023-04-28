Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,242 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.71. The company had a trading volume of 353,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

