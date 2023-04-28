Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,724 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Novartis by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 740,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,532. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

