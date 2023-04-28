Oppenheimer Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $30.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.
IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.84. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
