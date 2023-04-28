Oppenheimer Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $30.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.84. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

