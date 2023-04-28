Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.19. Opsens shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 4,063 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

About Opsens

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.