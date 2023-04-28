Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

