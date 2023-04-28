O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $36.50-37.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $36.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $917.31. The company had a trading volume of 352,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,826. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $922.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $851.71 and its 200-day moving average is $827.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 196.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

