Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $716.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $716.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $30.03 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

