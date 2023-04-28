Oshkosh Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NYSE OSK opened at $76.50 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

